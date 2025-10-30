Rob Jetten's Centrist Surge: Redefining Dutch Politics

Rob Jetten, the leader of the centrist D66, expressed confidence in forming a government following a strong electoral performance. His party drew level with Geert Wilders' anti-Islam Freedom Party, which suffered a major seat loss.

The D66's electoral message resonated positively, securing it a chance at government formation, a task Jetten is optimistic about. Despite Wilders' party losing momentum, far-right parties in Europe remain influential.

As Jetten aims to form a coalition, his leadership may usher a more pro-European stance in the Netherlands, suggesting a shifting political landscape away from far-right dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)