CPI(M) Stands Against US Tariff Policies

On Thursday, the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner's office, voicing their opposition to the US-imposed tariffs.

The party members targeted both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their protest. A subsequent rally culminated in a public meeting, where ex-MLA and CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha addressed the crowd.

Singha criticized Trump's strategy of 'tariff terrorism', which he claimed was a tactic to coerce countries into accepting unfavorable US trade terms. He warned that these tariffs, particularly affecting India's exports like textiles and agriculture, could lead to severe economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)