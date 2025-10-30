Left Menu

CPI(M) Stands Against US Tariff Policies

The local CPI(M) denounced US tariffs outside the commissioner's office, protesting against President Trump and PM Modi. Ex-MLA Rakesh Singha criticized Trump's 'tariff terrorism' and India's faltering independent foreign policy. Warning of mass movement, the party opposes the central government's pro-American stance.

On Thursday, the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner's office, voicing their opposition to the US-imposed tariffs.

The party members targeted both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their protest. A subsequent rally culminated in a public meeting, where ex-MLA and CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha addressed the crowd.

Singha criticized Trump's strategy of 'tariff terrorism', which he claimed was a tactic to coerce countries into accepting unfavorable US trade terms. He warned that these tariffs, particularly affecting India's exports like textiles and agriculture, could lead to severe economic repercussions.

