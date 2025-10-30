Trump's Controversial Refugee Policy Shift

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has announced a historic low ceiling of 7,500 for refugee admissions in the fiscal year 2026, according to a White House document released Thursday. This decision is part of a broader initiative to reshape U.S. and global refugee policies.

Trump's annual refugee determination, dated September 30, indicates a primary focus on admitting South Africans from the white Afrikaner minority. Trump alleges that Afrikaners face racial persecution in South Africa, claims that have been denied by the South African government.

Additionally, Trump halted U.S. refugee admissions upon taking office, resuming them only if deemed beneficial for the nation. The proposal has sparked criticism from refugee advocates, especially as the administration has sought to realign the post-World War Two asylum framework.