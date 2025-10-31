Weather Disrupts High-Level Bhutan Visit
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's planned four-day visit to Bhutan was cancelled due to bad weather conditions in Paro. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, with plans to visit a historic monastery. However, adverse weather interrupted these diplomatic efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's anticipated visit to Bhutan was abruptly cancelled due to severe weather conditions at Paro.
Sitharaman had embarked on a four-day mission, representing the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs, aiming to bolster bilateral relations with the neighboring country.
Initially, the itinerary included a visit to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, known for its long history and significance in Buddhist studies. However, nature's unpredictability has led to the sudden suspension of the plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement