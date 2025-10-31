Left Menu

U.S. and Philippines Forge New Military Task Force Amid South China Sea Tensions

The United States and the Philippines have created a joint task force to enhance military cooperation, particularly in the South China Sea. This move follows discussions between defense leaders from both countries, highlighting concerns over China's regional actions and reaffirming a commitment to modernize their defense alliance.

Updated: 31-10-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:54 IST
U.S. and Philippines Forge New Military Task Force Amid South China Sea Tensions

The United States and the Philippines have announced the formation of a new joint task force aimed at strengthening military cooperation, particularly in strategic areas such as the South China Sea. The decision came after talks between Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro during a meeting of ASEAN defense ministers in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, Task Force-Philippines will focus on increasing operational collaboration, improving planning, and enhancing interoperability in the South China Sea region. In discussions with Chinese officials, Hegseth raised concerns over China's interactions with U.S. regional allies, referencing tensions arising from incidents involving the Philippines and surveillance disputes with Australia.

Defense secretaries from both the U.S. and the Philippines have expressed their resolve to re-establish regional deterrence. The two nations, bound by a mutual defense treaty, have also finalized a modernization plan for their defense partnership, aiming to prioritize significant advancements in the coming two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

