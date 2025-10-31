Left Menu

US-India Forge 'Major Defence Partnership' with New 10-Year Pact

India and the US signed a new 10-year defence framework pact, marking a significant step in their bilateral strategic ties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasized the partnership's importance for regional stability and cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:31 IST
In a move signifying enhanced bilateral ties, India and the United States have entered into a new 10-year defence framework agreement. Signed in Kuala Lumpur, the pact marks the deepening of strategic cooperation between the two nations, focusing on regional stability and Indo-Pacific freedom.

The agreement was inked by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, amid ongoing efforts to mend strained relations. Singh hailed the framework as a 'new era' in defence collaboration, following a similar agreement's expiration this year.

This pact aims to provide policy direction across the India-US defence spectrum, enhancing coordination, technology sharing, and joint industrial efforts. The agreement further solidifies India's status as a 'Major Defence Partner,' fostering deeper military ties and technological exchanges between the two countries.

