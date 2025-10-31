Farmers' Fury in Gujarat: Kejriwal's Bold Claims

During a fervent 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Surendranagar, Gujarat, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal made bold assertions about the current political climate, suggesting that disgruntled farmers would target BJP leaders if police protection were lifted. His statements were made in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal criticized the BJP, describing it as a cowardly and oppressive regime, asserting that its political dominance in Gujarat was nearing an end. He highlighted past actions against farmers, including arrests and violent crackdowns by the police during farmer gatherings, attributing these incidents to BJP's misuse of power.

Addressing the plight of farmers affected by unseasonal rains, Kejriwal demanded substantial compensation and condemned the elevation of Harsh Sanghavi, implying political rewards for harsh tactics. Punjab CM Mann echoed the sentiment, likening BJP leaders to colonial oppressors and calling for unity among the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)