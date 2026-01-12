Left Menu

Turmoil in Tehran: U.S.-Iran Standoff Amid Protests

The U.S. may engage in talks with Iranian officials amid escalating protests challenging Iran's clerical rule. President Donald Trump has warned Iran against violence, while Iran's Foreign Minister hinted at both war readiness and dialogue. Tensions rise as internet blackouts hamper information flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced potential U.S. talks with Iran amidst violent protests challenging Tehran's clerical leadership. Trump's consideration of military options is matched by Iran's readiness for both conflict and dialogue, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Trump warned of U.S. retaliation if Iranian security forces violently suppress protesters. Human rights groups report widespread arrests and casualties, though official death tolls remain unconfirmed. Diplomatic possibilities and military responses are now under discussion by U.S. advisors.

Amidst international concern, Iranian authorities blame foreign entities for the unrest and have implemented internet blackouts to control information. Trump has considered tech solutions to restore communications, while tensions with regional allies, including Israel, remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

