BJP vs Congress: Allegations Fly in Assam Politics
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent.' The accusations are tied to Gogoi's British wife, with Sarma claiming foreign influence. Gogoi dismissed the claims as baseless drama, akin to a failed Bollywood plot. Sarma promised evidence after a separate investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:44 IST
In Assam's political arena, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred controversy by accusing Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent,' allegedly influenced by Gogoi's British spouse.
While Sarma and the BJP point to supposed foreign links, Gogoi has dismissed these claims as melodrama, comparing them to a failing Bollywood script, insisting that the public sees through the accusations.
The Chief Minister has vowed to present evidence after the conclusion of an unrelated probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, deflecting current critique over the timing and motivations behind his allegations.
