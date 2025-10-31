BJP vs Congress: Allegations Fly in Assam Politics

In Assam's political arena, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred controversy by accusing Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent,' allegedly influenced by Gogoi's British spouse.

While Sarma and the BJP point to supposed foreign links, Gogoi has dismissed these claims as melodrama, comparing them to a failing Bollywood script, insisting that the public sees through the accusations.

The Chief Minister has vowed to present evidence after the conclusion of an unrelated probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, deflecting current critique over the timing and motivations behind his allegations.

