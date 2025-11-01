Left Menu

Strategic Setback: India Exits Ayni Airbase

India has wrapped up its operations at the Ayni airbase in Tajikistan, marking a significant setback in its strategic diplomacy. The closure follows a lapse in the bilateral agreement with the Tajik government. Established in the early 2000s, Ayni was India's only overseas military facility.

India had initially set up the Ayni airbase in the early 2000s, expanding its infrastructure over the years. The base played a crucial role in providing support to the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan, and New Delhi had major plans to enhance its presence further, given the airbase's strategic location.

However, India received a directive to gradually withdraw four years ago, culminating in the closure. The airbase has historically been significant for India's efforts to extend its influence in Central Asia, including its use during emergency evacuations from Afghanistan.

