Strategic Setback: India Exits Ayni Airbase

India has officially concluded operations at the Ayni airbase in Tajikistan, a move seen as a substantial blow to its strategic diplomacy endeavors. This development comes after the bilateral agreement with Tajikistan lapsed, leading to India's decision to vacate its only overseas military facility.

India had initially set up the Ayni airbase in the early 2000s, expanding its infrastructure over the years. The base played a crucial role in providing support to the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan, and New Delhi had major plans to enhance its presence further, given the airbase's strategic location.

However, India received a directive to gradually withdraw four years ago, culminating in the closure. The airbase has historically been significant for India's efforts to extend its influence in Central Asia, including its use during emergency evacuations from Afghanistan.

