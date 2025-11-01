Asia-Pacific to Overhaul Trade Ties Amid Rising Tensions
Asia-Pacific leaders at the APEC summit emphasized resilience and trade benefits despite U.S.-China tensions. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing denuclearization and trade relations. President Donald Trump unveiled trade deals before the summit, influencing the final declaration.
Facing increasing fractures in global trade, Asia-Pacific leaders adopted a joint declaration prioritizing resilience at the APEC summit, hosted by South Korea. Rising tensions and aggressive economic strategies, like U.S. tariffs and China's controls, were key issues.
Despite announcing trade deals with China and South Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump left before the summit began. His absence, however, didn't hinder Washington's influence, with multilateralism omitted from the final document, analysts noted.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping focused on strengthening Seoul-Beijing ties amid China-U.S. rivalry, with North Korea's denuclearization as a crucial topic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
