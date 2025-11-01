Left Menu

Kerala Claims Victory Over Extreme Poverty Amidst Opposition Boycott

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the eradication of extreme poverty in the state, a move condemned by the opposition as fraudulent. Vijayan emphasized achievements such as improved welfare programs and public participation. The announcement sparked controversy, highlighting ongoing political tension in Kerala.

Updated: 01-11-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:53 IST
In a groundbreaking announcement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared the state free from extreme poverty during a special assembly session. This revelation was made on Kerala's formation day, known as 'Piravi'. The declaration has stirred political turbulence as it was sharply criticized by the Congress-led UDF opposition, calling it a 'fraud'.

The opposition's Leader, V D Satheesan, led a boycott of the session, protesting against what they consider a misrepresentation of truth. Amidst shouting slogans, the session witnessed a heated exchange as the opposition walked out, accusing the state government of staging a public relations exercise ahead of upcoming local body elections.

CM Vijayan defended the claim by highlighting the state's welfare initiatives and public participation, citing improvements in health, housing, and educational sectors. He detailed ongoing measures to prevent poverty resurgence, including financial allocations and micro plans for 64,006 families. Despite the declaration, the opposition continues to challenge the credibility of the state's poverty eradication efforts.

