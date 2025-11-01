Kerala Claims Victory Over Extreme Poverty Amidst Opposition Boycott

In a groundbreaking announcement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared the state free from extreme poverty during a special assembly session. This revelation was made on Kerala's formation day, known as 'Piravi'. The declaration has stirred political turbulence as it was sharply criticized by the Congress-led UDF opposition, calling it a 'fraud'.

The opposition's Leader, V D Satheesan, led a boycott of the session, protesting against what they consider a misrepresentation of truth. Amidst shouting slogans, the session witnessed a heated exchange as the opposition walked out, accusing the state government of staging a public relations exercise ahead of upcoming local body elections.

CM Vijayan defended the claim by highlighting the state's welfare initiatives and public participation, citing improvements in health, housing, and educational sectors. He detailed ongoing measures to prevent poverty resurgence, including financial allocations and micro plans for 64,006 families. Despite the declaration, the opposition continues to challenge the credibility of the state's poverty eradication efforts.

