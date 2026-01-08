Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:36 IST
NC govt focussed on socioeconomic development, special status of J-K: Farooq Abdullah
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir government is focussed on ensuring the economic and social development of people while making efforts to restore the special status of J-K.

The government is actively working on multiple fronts to provide tangible relief to the people of the Union territory, he said.

''Our focus remains two-fold: ensuring the economic and social development of every citizen, while steadfastly striving for restoration of the constitutional safeguards that define the unique status of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Abdullah said in a statement here.

He said the development initiatives undertaken by the government are designed to improve living standards, create employment opportunities and strengthen infrastructure, without undermining the dignity or the rights of the people.

The NC president said his party remains a resolute advocate for justice, equality and the ''restoration'' of the special constitutional protections that were revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

Reaffirming the party's ''unwavering commitment'' to the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah emphasised that the people's dignity and identity remain ''non-negotiable and there can be no compromise between development and respect for constitutional rights''.

He appealed to all stakeholders to support initiatives that foster growth while safeguarding the rights and aspirations of the people.

