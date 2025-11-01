Left Menu

Torkham Tensions: Refugees Return Amidst Strained Relations

The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan partially reopened for Afghan refugees, following clashes that closed it on October 11. The tension resulted in stranded refugees and affected trade. Pakistani authorities insist on repatriation, while Prime Minister Sharif announced no extension for refugees' stay. Trade remains halted, affecting commodity prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:09 IST
Torkham Tensions: Refugees Return Amidst Strained Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has partially reopened for Afghan refugees to return, authorities announced on Saturday. This decision comes after the border was closed on October 11 due to clashes between the two countries.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Bilal Rao confirmed that the crossing would remain open until the repatriation of stranded refugees is complete. Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir revealed that many refugees, holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, were left on the roadside due to the closure. Meanwhile, cross-border trade remains suspended, causing a spike in essential commodity prices in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared no further extension for Afghan refugees would be granted, and any support for illegal Afghan residents would incur serious penalties. Stranded tradesmen face supply shortages as containers full of goods remain stuck on the Afghan side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025