Torkham Tensions: Refugees Return Amidst Strained Relations
The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan partially reopened for Afghan refugees, following clashes that closed it on October 11. The tension resulted in stranded refugees and affected trade. Pakistani authorities insist on repatriation, while Prime Minister Sharif announced no extension for refugees' stay. Trade remains halted, affecting commodity prices.
The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has partially reopened for Afghan refugees to return, authorities announced on Saturday. This decision comes after the border was closed on October 11 due to clashes between the two countries.
Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Bilal Rao confirmed that the crossing would remain open until the repatriation of stranded refugees is complete. Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir revealed that many refugees, holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, were left on the roadside due to the closure. Meanwhile, cross-border trade remains suspended, causing a spike in essential commodity prices in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared no further extension for Afghan refugees would be granted, and any support for illegal Afghan residents would incur serious penalties. Stranded tradesmen face supply shortages as containers full of goods remain stuck on the Afghan side.
