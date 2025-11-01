Left Menu

Violence in Mokama: Election Commission Takes Action After Politician's Death

The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of Patna's Superintendent of Police (Rural) and action against three other officials following violence in Mokama, Bihar, where politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed. Measures include appointing new officials and suspending a police officer, as the state prepares for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:22 IST
The Election Commission of India has taken decisive action in response to a violent incident in Mokama, Bihar, where gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed during election campaigning. Officials have ordered the transfer of Patna's Superintendent of Police (Rural) and initiated proceedings against three other officials.

The deadly incident took place on Thursday in Mokama, approximately 100 km from Patna. With the elections approaching in two phases on November 6 and 11, the commission has demanded swift changes, including the suspension of Abhishek Singh, sub-divisional police officer of Barh-2.

Yadav, whose nephew is contesting from Mokama, died of cardiorespiratory failure, despite a gunshot wound near his ankle. The state police have been asked to submit a detailed report as the political climate remains tense.

