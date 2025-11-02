Trump Threatens Military Intervention in Nigeria

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on Saturday, indicating possible military intervention in Nigeria if the African nation does not curb the violence against Christians. Trump has ordered the Defense Department to ready for action against Islamic terrorists who are reportedly responsible for the atrocities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the U.S. government will cease all aid and assistance to Nigeria immediately. This decision underscores the administration's hardline stance against what he termed as 'horrible atrocities' being committed against Christians.

Trump emphasized that if the Nigerian government does not take swift action, the U.S. might consider direct intervention, hinting at a scenario of going 'guns-a-blazing' to eradicate the terrorist threat and restore peace.

