Trump Threatens Military Intervention in Nigeria

U.S. President Donald Trump announced potential military intervention in Nigeria if the government fails to prevent the killing of Christians. He has directed the Defense Department to prepare for action, while halting all aid and assistance to Nigeria, indicating a strong U.S. response to Islamic terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 02:28 IST
Trump Threatens Military Intervention in Nigeria
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on Saturday, indicating possible military intervention in Nigeria if the African nation does not curb the violence against Christians. Trump has ordered the Defense Department to ready for action against Islamic terrorists who are reportedly responsible for the atrocities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the U.S. government will cease all aid and assistance to Nigeria immediately. This decision underscores the administration's hardline stance against what he termed as 'horrible atrocities' being committed against Christians.

Trump emphasized that if the Nigerian government does not take swift action, the U.S. might consider direct intervention, hinting at a scenario of going 'guns-a-blazing' to eradicate the terrorist threat and restore peace.

