Tragedy Strikes During Day of the Dead Celebrations in Mexico

A deadly fire in Hermosillo, Mexico, claimed at least 23 lives and injured many during the Day of the Dead celebrations. Governor Alfonso Durazo has ordered an investigation into the tragedy. President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences and directed aid for victims' families. The cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes During Day of the Dead Celebrations in Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Hermosillo, northwestern Mexico, during the festive Day of the Dead celebrations when a fire broke out at a discount store, resulting in at least 23 deaths and injuring a dozen more. Families who had gathered to honor deceased loved ones were instead faced with an unimaginable loss.

Alfonso Durazo, the governor of Sonora, which includes Hermosillo, stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze. Initial reports from Gustavo Salas, the state's attorney general, suggest that most fatalities were due to inhaling toxic gases.

Expressing her sorrow, President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences to the bereaved families through a social media post. She has called for immediate assistance for the families and survivors. Despite some speculation of an electrical fault, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

