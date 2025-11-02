NDA's Stance on Crime: No Protection for the Accused

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi asserted that individuals accused in criminal cases do not receive protection in states governed by the NDA. His statement followed the arrest of Anant Singh, a former Bihar MLA, linked to the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

Bihar, currently under NDA rule with the BJP and JD(U) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is on the verge of elections. Marandi confidently claimed that Singh's arrest would not impact the election's outcome, forecasting a return to power for the NDA based on widespread public enthusiasm.

Regarding Singh's apprehension, Marandi emphasized the arrest sends a positive message that justice prevails in NDA-ruled states. He stated that any individual facing criminal allegations must undergo the legal process. Singh, running as a JD(U) candidate from Mokama, was apprehended during a late-night raid for Yadav's murder, which heightened scrutiny on him after conflicts with Singh's supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)