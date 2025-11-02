Nigeria Requests U.S. Aid Against Insurgents Amid Trump’s Military Threats

Nigeria announced on Sunday its willingness to accept U.S. assistance in battling Islamist insurgents, provided its territorial integrity is maintained. This response follows threats of military action from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who cited alleged mistreatment of Christians in the West African nation as his concern.

Despite Trump's remarks describing Nigeria as a 'disgraced country,' Daniel Bwala, adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, downplayed tensions and expressed hope for fruitful discussions between the two leaders in addressing terrorism.

In recent years, insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa have caused widespread devastation throughout Nigeria. The violence is not confined to targeting Christians but affects various communities, with the conflict rooted in religious, ethnic, and political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)