Nigeria Requests U.S. Aid Against Insurgents Amid Trump’s Military Threats

Nigeria is open to U.S. support in combating Islamist insurgents, provided its territorial integrity is respected. This comes after former U.S. President Trump threatened military action over allegations of Christian persecution. The conflict involves complex dynamics of religion, ethnicity, and regional power struggles.

Updated: 02-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:38 IST
Nigeria announced on Sunday its willingness to accept U.S. assistance in battling Islamist insurgents, provided its territorial integrity is maintained. This response follows threats of military action from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who cited alleged mistreatment of Christians in the West African nation as his concern.

Despite Trump's remarks describing Nigeria as a 'disgraced country,' Daniel Bwala, adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, downplayed tensions and expressed hope for fruitful discussions between the two leaders in addressing terrorism.

In recent years, insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa have caused widespread devastation throughout Nigeria. The violence is not confined to targeting Christians but affects various communities, with the conflict rooted in religious, ethnic, and political issues.

