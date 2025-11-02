Maharashtra's Mahayuti Secures Support Amidst Opposition Protests

In a strong statement of confidence, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that the people of Maharashtra will stand with the ruling Mahayuti alliance as local body elections approach. Despite recent protests from opposition parties, Shinde emphasized the government's developmental work and public support.

Shinde's remarks came after the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena conducted a protest march in Mumbai, challenging alleged voter list irregularities purportedly favoring the BJP. The opposition demands that these issues be resolved before elections are held.

Highlighting Mahayuti's commitment to development, Shinde mentioned a relief package for farmers hit by recent rains and a forthcoming farm loan waiver decision. The Supreme Court has instructed the state election commission to hold elections by January 2026.

