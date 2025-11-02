Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Phalodi: PM Modi Responds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over a fatal accident in Phalodi, Rajasthan, where a tempo traveler collided with a trailer truck. The tragic incident claimed 15 lives, while two individuals were injured. The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia payments for victims' families and the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:44 IST
Tragic Accident in Phalodi: PM Modi Responds
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Phalodi district, Rajasthan, a tempo traveler collided with a stationary trailer truck, resulting in the deaths of fifteen people and injuries to two.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the accident, offering thoughts and prayers for the victims' families and the injured.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced financial assistance, with Rs 2 lakh allocated to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025