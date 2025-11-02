Tragic Accident in Phalodi: PM Modi Responds

In a tragic incident in Phalodi district, Rajasthan, a tempo traveler collided with a stationary trailer truck, resulting in the deaths of fifteen people and injuries to two.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the accident, offering thoughts and prayers for the victims' families and the injured.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced financial assistance, with Rs 2 lakh allocated to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)