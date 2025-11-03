Political Rivals Clash in Jubilee Hills By-Election Showdown

In the midst of the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a formidable attack against Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Rao criticized Congress for purportedly relying on minority appeasement in their election strategy, while accusing BRS of attempting to lure voters. Rao insisted that BJP's campaign focused on development and received a positive response from Rahmath Nagar residents during his visit.

While BJP is energetically promoting its development agenda, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has fiercely opposed the Congress, targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a spirited roadshow. KTR warned that Telangana will not succumb to intimidation, cautioning against canceling welfare schemes. He declared, "This is not a Telangana that gets scared of your threats," emphasizing that any attempts against welfare will backfire.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Congress Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence in securing a convincing victory in the upcoming November 11 by-election. He stated that the Congress enjoys widespread support for its commitment to secularism and welfare fulfillment, highlighting the party's provision of ration cards and quality rice distribution. Candidates for the by-election include Congress's V. Naveen Yadav, BRS's Sunitha Gopinath, and BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy, as they vie to fill the seat left vacant by the late Maganti Gopinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)