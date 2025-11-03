Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Affirms Party High Command's Authority Amid Leadership Speculations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made it clear that the Congress high command will have the final say in any leadership changes in the state, dismissing ongoing speculations.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah underscored that discussions about shifting leadership roles hold no significance unless formally addressed by prominent figures such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge. He rebuffed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's alleged interaction with Bihar's migrant workers expressing support for his elevation.

Regarding the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's triumph, attributing potential success to anti-incumbency sentiment, perceived BJP corruption, and strong support from minority voters.

