Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised by Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a vehement criticism of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, accusing it of serving as a financial 'ATM' for a select few. Fadnavis promised a graft-free era and extensive development if the Mahayuti coalition takes control in the upcoming civic polls.

Addressing a rally, Fadnavis highlighted the Union Cabinet's approval of a Rs 76,200 crore deep draft major port at Vadhvan, which is expected to bring 10 lakh jobs to the region. He also emphasized better mobility projects, including a new Metro line and coastal roads that will integrate Vasai-Virar into Mumbai's infrastructure.

Fadnavis outlined social welfare initiatives, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme and plans to ensure clean water supply. He urged local voters to support the Mahayuti coalition, emphasizing past electoral successes and pledging to uproot the corrupt administration in Vasai-Virar.

