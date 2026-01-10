BJP's Nitin Nabin Calls for Change in Tamil Nadu Amid Alleged Corruption

Amid swirling allegations of corruption and governance failures, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin has issued a scathing indictment of the DMK-Congress leadership in Tamil Nadu. He claims that widespread corruption and inefficiencies have negatively impacted every segment of society.

On a two-day visit to Coimbatore, Nabin is set to spearhead the BJP's "Professionals Connect" programme. The event will see the participation of high-profile personalities such as Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan.

Nabin's schedule includes addressing meetings of Sakthi Kendra incharges and booth-level agents, culminating with cultural engagements, including visits to significant temples and the "Namma Ooru Modi Pongal" function, capturing the cultural spirit of the region.