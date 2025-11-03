Valencia Leader Resigns Amid Flood Controversy

Carlos Mazon, the beleaguered leader of Spain's eastern Valencia region, announced his resignation on Monday, bowing to pressure over his controversial handling of last year's devastating floods. The sudden downpour, occurring on October 29, 2024, resulted in 229 deaths and caused billions in damages, primarily affecting Valencia's southern suburbs.

Mazon, a member of the conservative People's Party, cited a lack of adequate support from Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government as part of his decision. However, victims' relatives and critics, including Rosa Alvarez, denounced his statements, calling them deceitful and portraying him as a self-victimizer. The government and the national weather agency received their share of the blame for failing to provide timely warnings about the flood.

Mazon did not clarify whether he would vacate his seat in the regional assembly, which would forfeit his parliamentary immunity, nor did he announce any plans for a successor. His decision coincided with journalist Maribel Vilaplana's court testimony regarding the authorities' responsibility, as speculation mounts over possible criminal liabilities.

