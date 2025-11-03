Diplomats Witness Electric Modi Rally Amidst Bihar Polls

A diplomatic delegation comprising representatives from Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, the United Kingdom, Bhutan, and South Africa was present in Bihar to closely observe the BJP's election campaign strategies.

During the two-day visit, the diplomats witnessed a high-energy rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Arrah, which showcased significant public engagement as citizens turned out in large numbers for the political event.

In addition to attending the rally, the delegation interacted with key BJP figures, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Vinod Tawde, and gained insights into grassroots campaigning and the party's communication and electoral strategies at the BJP State Headquarters in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)