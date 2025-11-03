Left Menu

Diplomats Witness Electric Modi Rally Amidst Bihar Polls

A diplomatic delegation from seven countries visited Bihar to observe the BJP's election campaign firsthand. They attended a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and interacted with senior party leaders. The visit aimed to understand BJP's organizational strategies ahead of the two-phase Bihar elections scheduled for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:57 IST
Diplomats Witness Electric Modi Rally Amidst Bihar Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A diplomatic delegation comprising representatives from Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, the United Kingdom, Bhutan, and South Africa was present in Bihar to closely observe the BJP's election campaign strategies.

During the two-day visit, the diplomats witnessed a high-energy rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Arrah, which showcased significant public engagement as citizens turned out in large numbers for the political event.

In addition to attending the rally, the delegation interacted with key BJP figures, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Vinod Tawde, and gained insights into grassroots campaigning and the party's communication and electoral strategies at the BJP State Headquarters in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025