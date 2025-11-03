Left Menu

Dynastic Politics: A Threat to Indian Democracy

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor critiques the prevalence of dynastic politics in India, highlighting its threat to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor has issued a strong critique against the pervasive influence of dynastic politics within India, labeling it a 'grave threat' to the country's democratic framework. He stressed the urgent need for India to shift from a dynasty-centered political system to one rooted in meritocracy, advocating for substantial political reforms.

In his article for Project Syndicate, Tharoor criticized the tendency of political power to be inherited based on family lineage rather than earned through individual capability and commitment. He pointed out that the Nehru-Gandhi family, while prominent in Congress, is not unique in practicing dynastic succession, as many Indian political families follow similar patterns.

Tharoor's comments have sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with BJP spokespersons viewing them as insightful critiques that extend to various political figures, including Rahul Gandhi. Tharoor underscored the need for legally mandated term limits and meaningful democratic processes in party leadership to ensure governance that truly serves the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

