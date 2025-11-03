Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party Promises Women's Financial Support in Punjab's Next Budget

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledged to fulfill AAP's poll promise by providing Rs 1,000 monthly to every woman in the next budget. He expressed optimism about AAP's victory in the Tarn Taran bypoll, dismissing opposition criticism and condemning former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal's political moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) key election promise to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman, declaring it will be included in the next budget.

Addressing the campaign for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu in the Tarn Taran bypoll, Mann underscored the government's dedication to keeping electoral promises, notably financial support for women. He expressed confidence in AAP's impending victory, attributing expected success to the state government's 'pro-people' policies.

Mann criticized Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of misleading the public with political tactics while recalling alleged past governance failures, including incidents from 2007 to 2017. He condemned traditional parties for exploiting the state's resources, stressing that Punjab's holistic development remains the government's priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

