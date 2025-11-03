Aam Aadmi Party Promises Women's Financial Support in Punjab's Next Budget

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) key election promise to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman, declaring it will be included in the next budget.

Addressing the campaign for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu in the Tarn Taran bypoll, Mann underscored the government's dedication to keeping electoral promises, notably financial support for women. He expressed confidence in AAP's impending victory, attributing expected success to the state government's 'pro-people' policies.

Mann criticized Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of misleading the public with political tactics while recalling alleged past governance failures, including incidents from 2007 to 2017. He condemned traditional parties for exploiting the state's resources, stressing that Punjab's holistic development remains the government's priority.

