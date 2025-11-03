BJP Targets Congress Over Tharoor's Dynastic Politics Comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a formidable critique against the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday. This comes in response to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who described dynastic politics as a significant threat to Indian democracy. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seizing the moment, suggested that Tharoor spoke from his own 'experience', a subtle jab at the Congress and RJD.

Tharoor's article, titled 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business' on Project Syndicate, argues for a shift towards meritocracy in Indian leadership. He highlighted dynastic politics as a threat, implicitly questioning the Congress high command and allies within the INDIA bloc, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), RJD, and Shiv Sena (UBT).

As the Bihar assembly polls near, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla acknowledged Tharoor's insights, claiming they expose how the Gandhi family has perpetuated the notion of Indian politics as a family business. While Congress leaders defended the Nehru-Gandhi lineage, citing historical contributions, the discussion underscored the broader influence of dynastic systems across various Indian sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)