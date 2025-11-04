Trump's Unlikely Endorsement: Cuomo for NYC Mayor

In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has crossed party lines to endorse Andrew Cuomo for the mayor of New York City, opposing Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani and Republican contender Curtis Sliwa. The endorsement underscores Trump's focus on the New York mayoral election, highlighting his willingness to intervene in the city's political landscape.

Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, finds support from an unlikely ally in Trump, who has threatened to withhold federal funds if Mamdani emerges victorious. The election is pivotal for shaping the Democratic Party's image amid internal disputes over progressive policies.

Mamdani, who won the primary in June, is championing policies that appeal to younger voters but have alarmed moderates. His proposals include higher taxes on the wealthy and increased public housing, posing a potential challenge for the national Democratic platform. The outcome of the election could significantly impact both parties on a national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)