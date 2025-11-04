Spotlight on Ideology: JNU Students' Union Elections

The vibrant Jawaharlal Nehru University campus buzzes with activity as students vote in the Students' Union elections. Amid an intense ideological battle, they will elect a new central panel. Left Unity and the ABVP are the two main contenders vying for key positions.

Polling kicked off at 9 am and is set to last until 5.30 pm, with a mid-day interval. The competition, reflecting broader national ideological trends, pits the 'performance and nationalism' platform of the ABVP against the Left's focus on inclusion and welfare.

As students eagerly cast their votes, the election committee prepares for the counting process slated for 9 pm, aiming to announce results by November 6. This pivotal moment in campus politics has engaged 9,043 eligible voters, highlighting a significant democratic exercise.