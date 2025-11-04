Left Menu

Bihar Polls: Minister Giriraj Singh Clashes with Cong's Kharge over PM Modi Remarks

Union Minister Giriraj Singh retorted to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's quip equating PM Modi’s Bihar campaign to a son's wedding. Singh's comment came during heated election campaigns in Bihar, with both parties exchanging sharp criticisms. Polling on November 6 and 11 will decide the state's political future.

Updated: 04-11-2025 10:50 IST
Bihar Polls: Minister Giriraj Singh Clashes with Cong's Kharge over PM Modi Remarks
Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh countered remarks from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who had likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in Bihar to preparations for a son's wedding. In a social media post, Singh expressed interest in attending the wedding of the Congress 'Yuvaraj' if it takes place, injecting a note of sarcasm into the heated political discourse.

Kharge made his comments during an election rally, criticizing Modi's constant presence from local elections to parliament, suggesting voters are weary of seeing only Modi's visage. Amidst these exchanges, the election campaign in Bihar has escalated as candidates gear up for the polls, with the first phase commencing soon.

Prime Minister Modi, at a rally, took a fierce stance against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing them of fostering corruption and negative politics. Modi labeled their politics as filled with 'katta' and corruption, themes alleged to be learned during their rule.

The political sparring continued with Kharge dismissing the BJP's 'jungle raj' criticism against the opposition. He asserted that the Mahagathbandhan coalition, including Congress and RJD, will triumph in the elections. Kharge conjectured that Modi would appoint a disciple as Chief Minister, sidelining current Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar.

The tense political atmosphere sets the stage for Bihar's polls set for November 6 and 11, with results due on November 14, determining the state's next governing body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

