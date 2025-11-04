Left Menu

EU's Urgent Climate Tactics: Last-Ditch Strategy Before COP30

EU climate ministers are making a final effort to agree on a new climate target before the COP30 summit in Brazil. The EU, despite its ambitious CO2 policies, faces resistance over the costs involved. Failure to agree could weaken its leadership on climate issues at the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical move ahead of the U.N. COP30 summit in Brazil, European Union climate ministers are grappling with finalizing a climate change target. A failure to reach consensus could compromise the EU's leadership stance at the global talks.

The EU has pioneered ambitious CO2-reduction policies, yet internal opposition from industries and governments wary of economic impacts poses a significant hurdle. A recent failure to agree on a 2040 climate target places additional pressure on leaders before their November 6 meeting in Belem.

The European Commission proposes a 90% reduction in net emissions by 2040. Key EU members like Italy and Poland raise concerns about economic viability, while nations like Sweden and Spain advocate for stringent measures. A potential deal hinges on the use of foreign carbon credits and reaching support from 15 out of 27 EU members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

