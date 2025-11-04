EU's Urgent Climate Tactics: Last-Ditch Strategy Before COP30

In a critical move ahead of the U.N. COP30 summit in Brazil, European Union climate ministers are grappling with finalizing a climate change target. A failure to reach consensus could compromise the EU's leadership stance at the global talks.

The EU has pioneered ambitious CO2-reduction policies, yet internal opposition from industries and governments wary of economic impacts poses a significant hurdle. A recent failure to agree on a 2040 climate target places additional pressure on leaders before their November 6 meeting in Belem.

The European Commission proposes a 90% reduction in net emissions by 2040. Key EU members like Italy and Poland raise concerns about economic viability, while nations like Sweden and Spain advocate for stringent measures. A potential deal hinges on the use of foreign carbon credits and reaching support from 15 out of 27 EU members.

