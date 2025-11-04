Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics While Advocating Farmer Relief

Sharad Pawar critiqued BJP leader Ashish Shelar's comments on appeasement politics, emphasizing the need for social unity and holding those in power accountable for statements that could cause division. Pawar also addressed issues with farmers receiving insufficient insurance after recent floods, urging prompt government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:53 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has criticized senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar for comments perceived as divisive, urging political leaders to refrain from rhetoric that might incite religious or caste divisions. These comments came in response to Shelar's accusations against Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray regarding voter name practices.

Stressing the importance of political accountability, Pawar emphasized the need for social unity, urging senior ministers to act responsibly. He highlighted that fostering division is detrimental to state welfare and called for measures to support communal harmony.

Pawar further addressed the plight of farmers affected by recent floods, criticizing the government's insufficient insurance payouts. He urged immediate assistance for farmers and highlighted the Union Agriculture Minister's acknowledgment of these issues, advocating prioritization of farmer relief.

