Sharad Pawar Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics While Advocating Farmer Relief

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has criticized senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar for comments perceived as divisive, urging political leaders to refrain from rhetoric that might incite religious or caste divisions. These comments came in response to Shelar's accusations against Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray regarding voter name practices.

Stressing the importance of political accountability, Pawar emphasized the need for social unity, urging senior ministers to act responsibly. He highlighted that fostering division is detrimental to state welfare and called for measures to support communal harmony.

Pawar further addressed the plight of farmers affected by recent floods, criticizing the government's insufficient insurance payouts. He urged immediate assistance for farmers and highlighted the Union Agriculture Minister's acknowledgment of these issues, advocating prioritization of farmer relief.