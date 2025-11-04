Unification Church Leader's Temporary Jail Release: A Courtroom Drama

Han Hak-ja, the Unification Church leader, has been temporarily freed from incarceration in South Korea after a recent court ruling, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Han faces allegations of orchestrating attempts to bribe former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, seeking favorable conditions for the church's commercial pursuits.

Firmly refuting the accusations, Han has labeled the charges as 'false information,' maintaining her stance amidst ongoing legal scrutinies.

