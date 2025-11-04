Unification Church Leader's Temporary Jail Release: A Courtroom Drama
Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, was temporarily released from a South Korean jail following a court decision. Accused of bribery involving former First Lady Kim Keon Hee to benefit the church's business interests, Han denies the allegations, branding them as misleading and false.
Han Hak-ja, the Unification Church leader, has been temporarily freed from incarceration in South Korea after a recent court ruling, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Han faces allegations of orchestrating attempts to bribe former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, seeking favorable conditions for the church's commercial pursuits.
Firmly refuting the accusations, Han has labeled the charges as 'false information,' maintaining her stance amidst ongoing legal scrutinies.
