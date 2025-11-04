Left Menu

Unification Church Leader's Temporary Jail Release: A Courtroom Drama

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, was temporarily released from a South Korean jail following a court decision. Accused of bribery involving former First Lady Kim Keon Hee to benefit the church's business interests, Han denies the allegations, branding them as misleading and false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:05 IST
Unification Church Leader's Temporary Jail Release: A Courtroom Drama
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Han Hak-ja, the Unification Church leader, has been temporarily freed from incarceration in South Korea after a recent court ruling, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Han faces allegations of orchestrating attempts to bribe former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, seeking favorable conditions for the church's commercial pursuits.

Firmly refuting the accusations, Han has labeled the charges as 'false information,' maintaining her stance amidst ongoing legal scrutinies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025