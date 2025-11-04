Tanzania's Internet Returns Amidst Election Protest Aftermath

In Tanzania, the government has issued a stern warning to its citizens not to circulate photos or videos that could incite panic, as the internet, previously shut down during election day protests, slowly returns. This caution comes amidst the turmoil following deadly protests that erupted due to alleged election irregularities.

Mobile users received text prompts on Monday night highlighting that sharing materials causing panic could result in 'treason charges.'. The alerts came after the internet was reestablished, when individuals began disseminating unverified images allegedly depicting victims of the protests, prompting the government to take swift action.

Human Rights Watch has criticized the government's harsh crackdown on protestors, while opposition party officials claim over 1,000 fatalities. Despite the reports, an official death toll is yet to be released. As normalcy resumes in Tanzanian capitals, calls for accountability and full internet restoration gain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)