Iran Commemorates Embassy Takeover Amid Growing Tensions

Thousands of Iranians gathered on Tuesday to commemorate the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran, marking the first anniversary since a recent US-Iran military conflict.

The annual event witnessed vibrant displays of nationalist fervor, with demonstrators chanting slogans against the US and Israel, burning flags, and unveiling replicas of nuclear technology.

Despite ongoing international tensions over its nuclear ambitions, Iran remains firm on its stance against normalizing ties with the US, as echoed in recent declarations by its supreme leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)