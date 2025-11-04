Left Menu

Amit Shah's Fierce Stand: Cannons for Bullets Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned Pakistan-sponsored terrorists against attacking India, emphasizing a strong retaliatory approach. Shah criticized RJD leaders and assured voters that NDA's return would ensure state's development and security. Promises included massive investment, infrastructure development, and enhanced medical facilities in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, asserting that any attack on India would meet with a powerful response. Shah made these remarks during election rallies in Bihar, highlighting the state's proposed defence corridor as instrumental in countering such threats.

Addressing rallies in Darbhanga, Motihari, and Bettiah, Shah criticized RJD leaders for allegedly praising past gangs and urged voters to prevent the return of what he termed as 'jungle raj'. He promised that NDA leadership would deliver significant investments and infrastructure development, benefitting healthcare and irrigation.

Emphasizing the NDA's commitment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Shah outlined plans for large-scale investments, establishment of educational institutions, and measures to harness the state's rivers for flood prevention and irrigation. He assured that the NDA's victory would bring prosperity and stability to Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

