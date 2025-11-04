Left Menu

The Longest U.S. Government Shutdowns: A Historical Perspective

The U.S. government reached its 35th day of shutdown, matching the longest in history, originally set in 2019 under Trump. Past significant shutdowns involve political disputes over funding and policies, with 2018-2019, 1995-1996, and 2013 shutdowns marked by clashes between Congress and the sitting presidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:33 IST
The Longest U.S. Government Shutdowns: A Historical Perspective
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has reached its 35th day of shutdown, tying the previous record set in 2019 during Donald Trump's presidency. This current shutdown highlights ongoing partisan battles over crucial issues, echoing historical precedents.

In 2018-2019, Democrats obstructed a spending bill over border wall funding, resulting in a 35-day shutdown. Similarly, in 1995-1996, a 22-day shutdown ensued from a budget balance dispute between a Republican Congress and President Bill Clinton.

Additionally, the 16-day shutdown in 2013 revolved around healthcare law disagreements and national debt concerns, reflecting a history of shutdowns caused by political impasses. These events underline the critical role of bipartisanship in preventing government shutdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025