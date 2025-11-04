The Longest U.S. Government Shutdowns: A Historical Perspective

The U.S. government has reached its 35th day of shutdown, tying the previous record set in 2019 during Donald Trump's presidency. This current shutdown highlights ongoing partisan battles over crucial issues, echoing historical precedents.

In 2018-2019, Democrats obstructed a spending bill over border wall funding, resulting in a 35-day shutdown. Similarly, in 1995-1996, a 22-day shutdown ensued from a budget balance dispute between a Republican Congress and President Bill Clinton.

Additionally, the 16-day shutdown in 2013 revolved around healthcare law disagreements and national debt concerns, reflecting a history of shutdowns caused by political impasses. These events underline the critical role of bipartisanship in preventing government shutdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)