Maharashtra Gears Up for December Local Elections

Maharashtra will hold elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2, with vote counting on December 3. In total, 6,859 members and 288 presidents will be elected. Over 1.7 crore voters are eligible, with EVMs facilitating voting across 13,355 polling centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:34 IST
Maharashtra is set to conduct elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2, according to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare. The announcement was made during a press briefing in Mumbai, clarifying the electoral timeline for these local bodies.

While the election schedule for 29 municipal corporations, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis is yet to be declared, the forthcoming elections will witness 6,859 members and 288 presidents being elected. The voting process will be assisted by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across 13,355 polling centers, accommodating 1.7 crore eligible voters.

Key dates in the election timeline include the nomination filing deadline on November 17, scrutiny on November 18, and withdrawal of nominations by November 21. The polls will employ electoral rolls updated as of October 31, providing a transparent framework for the upcoming civic election.

