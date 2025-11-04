High-Stakes Gubernatorial Showdowns: A Test of Trump's Enduring Influence

Key gubernatorial races in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York serve as critical tests for gauging the prevailing influence of former President Donald Trump on the American electorate.

As the Democratic Party endeavors to overcome factional divides, rising voter turnout points to heightened interest as midterms approach.

Economic concerns and cost of living dominate campaign narratives, presenting Democrats a chance to strategize while Republicans test Trump's enduring appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)