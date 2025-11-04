Suvendu Adhikari Leads Controversial Rally Demanding Deportation of Illegal Migrants

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, spearheaded a BJP rally outside the city on Tuesday, campaigning for the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants. He stressed the need for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to be thoroughly conducted.

The 'Parivartan Yatra,' a march symbolizing change, covered a 2-km stretch from Sodepur Traffic More to Agarpara Tentultala More. Thousands joined the march, criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress's opposition to the SIR and blaming them for disinformation regarding deaths related to the SIR process.

Adhikari called the TMC's resistance to the SIR as unlawful, accusing them of politicking over the tragic death of a local resident and exploiting it for party gains. He reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to cleansing the electoral rolls of unauthorized voters and demanded accountability from the TMC.

(With inputs from agencies.)