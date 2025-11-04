Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Leads Controversial Rally Demanding Deportation of Illegal Migrants

In a rally demanding the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the ruling TMC for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He accused the TMC of spreading false narratives and called for significant political change in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:29 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Leads Controversial Rally Demanding Deportation of Illegal Migrants
rally
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, spearheaded a BJP rally outside the city on Tuesday, campaigning for the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants. He stressed the need for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to be thoroughly conducted.

The 'Parivartan Yatra,' a march symbolizing change, covered a 2-km stretch from Sodepur Traffic More to Agarpara Tentultala More. Thousands joined the march, criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress's opposition to the SIR and blaming them for disinformation regarding deaths related to the SIR process.

Adhikari called the TMC's resistance to the SIR as unlawful, accusing them of politicking over the tragic death of a local resident and exploiting it for party gains. He reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to cleansing the electoral rolls of unauthorized voters and demanded accountability from the TMC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
2
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
3
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global
4
Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025