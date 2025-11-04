Trump Targets NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani in Fiery Campaign Attack
Donald Trump launched a verbal attack on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, labeling him a 'self-professed Jew Hater,' while backing Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani, whose roots include Indian and Ugandan heritage, promises economic relief if elected. The NYC mayoral race features Cuomo, Mamdani, and Curtis Sliwa.
On Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump intensified his offensive against New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of being a 'self-professed Jew Hater.' As the election looms, Trump has thrown his endorsement behind Andrew Cuomo, the former New York State Governor running independently.
Trump took to Truth Social to urge Jewish voters against supporting Mamdani, a New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist of Ugandan-Indian descent. Trump warned that a Mamdani victory could spell economic and social disaster for New York City.
Mamdani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair and author Mahmood Mamdani, went head-to-head with Cuomo in the Democratic primary, coming out victorious. As Election Day approaches, Mamdani campaigns on promises to reduce living costs in the city. Meanwhile, the current mayor, Eric Adams, has exited the race amid scandals.
