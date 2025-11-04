Left Menu

Political Chess in Bihar: VIP's Strategic Support Move

The Vikassheel Insan Party announced support for rebel RJD candidate Afzal Ali against its national president in Bihar elections. The decision, made by party founder Mukesh Sahni, comes just before polls. Despite confusion costing votes, Sahni believes Ali will win and remain loyal to the INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:24 IST
Political Chess in Bihar: VIP's Strategic Support Move
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political maneuver, the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) has thrown its support behind rebel RJD candidate Afzal Ali, challenging its own national president in Bihar. This move was announced during a press conference in Darbhanga, led by VIP founder Mukesh Sahni. The decision unfolded just as polling was about to commence at the Gaura Boram constituency.

Sahni, who stands to gain a Deputy CM position if the INDIA bloc triumphs, has assured that the backing of Afzal Ali, despite potential voter confusion, reflects a broader strategy to strengthen the bloc's standing. The party founder highlighted a supposed wave favoring the Mahagathbandhan, suggesting a likely victory for Ali.

While the RJD initially selected Ali only to retract, causing internal friction and Ali's eventual expulsion, VIP remains confident in its candidate's prospects. Sahni deflected inquiries about any possible political deals behind this decision, emphasizing that the national president, Santosh, endorsed the strategic choice. VIP remains active in 16 electoral seats across Bihar's 243-seat assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Tragedy Unfolds in Pune: A Tale of Youth and Conflict

Teen Tragedy Unfolds in Pune: A Tale of Youth and Conflict

 India
2
Maharashtra's Stance on Housing Society NOCs: A Clarification

Maharashtra's Stance on Housing Society NOCs: A Clarification

 India
3
Freedom for French Hostages: A Diplomatic Triumph

Freedom for French Hostages: A Diplomatic Triumph

 France
4
Senator Briefing on Strikes Against Drug Traffickers

Senator Briefing on Strikes Against Drug Traffickers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025