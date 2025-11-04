Political Chess in Bihar: VIP's Strategic Support Move

In a surprising political maneuver, the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) has thrown its support behind rebel RJD candidate Afzal Ali, challenging its own national president in Bihar. This move was announced during a press conference in Darbhanga, led by VIP founder Mukesh Sahni. The decision unfolded just as polling was about to commence at the Gaura Boram constituency.

Sahni, who stands to gain a Deputy CM position if the INDIA bloc triumphs, has assured that the backing of Afzal Ali, despite potential voter confusion, reflects a broader strategy to strengthen the bloc's standing. The party founder highlighted a supposed wave favoring the Mahagathbandhan, suggesting a likely victory for Ali.

While the RJD initially selected Ali only to retract, causing internal friction and Ali's eventual expulsion, VIP remains confident in its candidate's prospects. Sahni deflected inquiries about any possible political deals behind this decision, emphasizing that the national president, Santosh, endorsed the strategic choice. VIP remains active in 16 electoral seats across Bihar's 243-seat assembly.

