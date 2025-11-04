Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown in Supaul: JD(U) vs Congress and Jan Suraaj

Supaul constituency is witnessing a high-stakes electoral contest as the JD(U) aims to defend its stronghold against a formidable challenge from Congress and Jan Suraaj. Bijendra Prasad Yadav, a veteran MLA, faces contenders Minnatullah Rahmani and Anil Kumar Singh, with voters focused on development and employment issues.

Electors queuing up to cast their vote (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Supaul constituency is set for a high-stakes electoral battle, with the ruling Janata Dal (United) fighting to maintain its over two-decade-long grip on power. The Congress and Jan Suraaj Party are making concerted efforts to capture the seat in the upcoming Bihar elections' second phase on November 11.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav, an eight-time MLA and the current Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, represents the JD(U). Known as 'Kosi ke Vishwakarma,' Yadav has initiated various infrastructure projects, including roads and bridges. He faces Minnatullah Rahmani from Congress and Anil Kumar Singh from Jan Suraaj.

The Supaul constituency, characterized by a mix of communities such as Muslims, Yadavs, and Dalits, is focused on issues like development and employment. While JD(U) contends with some anti-incumbency, Yadav's track record stands his candidature in good stead. Nonetheless, a strong desire for change may bolster the opposition.

