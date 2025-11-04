Left Menu

Sandwich Scandal: Trial of Former Justice Department Staffer Begins

The trial of Sean Dunn, a former U.S. Justice Department staffer, began over charges of misdemeanor assault for throwing a sandwich at a federal agent. Video of the incident went viral, making Dunn a symbol of opposition to Trump's law enforcement policies in Washington D.C. Dunn has pleaded not guilty.

04-11-2025

The courtroom was tense as the trial of Sean Dunn, a former Justice Department official, commenced following allegations that he threw a sandwich at a federal agent. The incident, which took place during Trump's law enforcement surge in Washington D.C., has drawn considerable public attention and sharply divided opinions.

Dunn, an international cases staffer, was captured on video launching a sub-style sandwich while hurling insults at U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. This occurred amid President Trump's directive to augment federal law enforcement in D.C., a move critiqued for its unexpected severity despite a noted downturn in violent crime statistics.

Attorney Julia Gatto confessed her client's actions, arguing the sandwich posed no real threat. Gatto contended Dunn's act was a gesture of dissent against what he saw as oppressive and discriminatory policies. Despite initial efforts to charge Dunn with a felony, prosecutors settled on a misdemeanor after a grand jury's refusal to indict. During testimony, the federal agent recounting the episode described the impact and aftermath of the sandwich attack.

