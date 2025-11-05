Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

Iran has released two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, after more than three years of detention. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed their release on X, previously known as Twitter.

The pair had been held since 2022, and are currently on their way to the French embassy in Tehran. Macron described this development as a 'first step' and expressed hope for continued dialogue between the nations.

This release marks a significant moment in French-Iranian relations, underscoring the importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving such detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)