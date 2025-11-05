Florida Clears Path for Restrictive Real Estate Law on Chinese Citizens

A recent ruling by a U.S. appeals court paves the way for Florida to implement a controversial law restricting real estate purchases by Chinese citizens. A 2-1 decision from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals counters claims of it being discriminatory and in conflict with federal laws.

This decision could potentially influence legislative actions in over 30 states that have proposed similar laws. The court determined that challenges brought forth by citizens represented by the ACLU lacked standing, as the law affects only those living in China.

While supporters argue the law addresses security concerns, critics view it as racially motivated. The ACLU and Florida's Attorney General have yet to comment on these latest developments. Dissenting, Judge Charles Wilson emphasized federal precedence in regulating foreign investments.

