Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

U.S. President Donald Trump maintains frequent dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the robust diplomatic ties between the two nations. According to the White House, both countries are engaged in ongoing serious trade discussions.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, highlighted the President's high regard for Prime Minister Modi during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

These regular conversations between the leaders and their respective trade teams exemplify the strong bilateral relationship and commitment to resolving trade matters collaboratively.